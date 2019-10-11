Habitat for Humanity of Mason County is seeking a qualifying veteran or U.S. armed forces family for an upcoming build project on Snead Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
To qualify, an individual or armed forces family must earn less than 120 percent of the area median income, one or more members of the household who have served in the Armed Forces, as well as a willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity, and ability to qualify for a mortgage, according to Jamie Healy, Habitat for Humanity of Mason County executive director.
