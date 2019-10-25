Though Halloween isn’t until Thursday, there are several events taking place throughout the weekend in Ludington and surrounding areas, offering kids and families a host of opportunities to celebrate the season.
From haunted houses, downtown trick-or-treating and costume parties to theater and music, there’s no shortage of spooky fun to be had throughout Ludington and beyond.
Pumpkin-palooza
Kids and families are invited to a Pumpkin-palooza Halloween decoration and doodad creation event at the Mason County District Libraries in Ludington, at 217 E. Ludington Ave., and Scottville, at 204 E. State St. starting at 4 p.m. today. The event will feature an afternoon of “pumpkin-flavored everything,” according to its Facebook page, and will include games and other activities, as well as a scary story. Attendees are free to come in their Halloween costumes.
Haunted prison fundraiser
Tonight, from 7 to 11 p.m., the Grant and Free Soil fire departments will kick off the second week of their joint fundraiser, the Cages of Carnage Haunted Prison at the former Camp Sauble building at 4058 E. Free Soil Road.
The haunted prison will continue at the same time Saturday night.
During the first weekend, the Cages of Carnage event drew more than 2,000 people, according to Free Soil Fire Chief Vince Williams, who said the fire departments have raised more than $20,000 thus far.
‘Frankenstein’ at WSCC
Theater-goers also have something to look forward to, as West Shore Community College’s production of “Frankenstein” continues at 7:30 p.m. tonight and Saturday. The production, directed by Michelle Kiessel, will conclude with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday at the college’s Center Stage Theater, 3000 N. Stiles Road in Victory Township.
Downtown Ludington events
The #RunLudington club will host its annual Run for Your Lives 5k, 10k and 1-mile fun run on Saturday.
Registration is from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at the Ludington Pub, 209 S. James St., and the races begin at 9.
