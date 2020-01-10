Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Rain with some snow mixing in overnight. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. High around 30F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.