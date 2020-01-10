HAMLIN TWP. — Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole told the Hamlin Township Board of Trustees that he will be seeking more hours for the marine patrol soon during the board’s meeting Thursday at its township hall.
When the floor opened for new business, Cole handed the board a report listing statistics for the previous calendar year. The report included an account for the various incidents involving Hamlin Township. Based on the number of drownings — seven in total for the county and three for Hamlin Township — the sheriff will be requesting additional manpower from the county board in upcoming months.
