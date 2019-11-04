Hamlin and Pere Marquette fire departments responded to a structure fire at 2088 N. Sherman Road in Hamlin Township.
The call from central dispatch came at 1:25 p.m. Monday. According to the report, the building is a residence that is under construction.
Hamlin Township Fire Chief Steve Vandervest said there was extensive heat and smoke damage, and no one was home at the time of the fire. There also were no injuries.
Smoke is coming from the roof area, and a window has blown out, reportedly. Vandervest said the cause of the fire was unknown.
"The fire started in a closet off the back bedroom," he said.
According to the report to dispatch, the fire has been contained at 1:51 p.m.
The Daily News will report more as information becomes available.