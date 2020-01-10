Harbor Flooring is relocating across U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
The new space, formerly the Marek auto parts store, will allow for more displays and warehouse storage, according to Kristi Griffis, co-owner.
“The new space is large and sits up higher on the highway,” Griffis said. “It also provides more visibility.”
The business is family-owned and run, with husband Greg and wife Kristi managing, with their two sons, Kevin and Joel, working at the store.
Greg and Kristi met in Grand Rapids when they were both working in flooring. Greg is a second-generation company owner and worked for his father. In 2018, Greg and his brother split the business, and Greg opened Harbor Flooring in Ludington.
“Purchasing flooring is an investment… It’s important to have a relationship,” Griffis remarked.
Keeping customers informed about trends and guiding them through the process is key, she added.
Griffis said they decided to move because they have outgrown the space they rent at 3408 W. U.S. 10 in a building with Erin Doan’s State Farm Insurance agency. Plans for Harbor Flooring include expanding the showroom as well as painting and carpeting the space.
Harbor Flooring offers carpet, area rungs, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile and stone.
“We have over 40 years of experience,” Griffis added. “People think we are new, but we have been in the business for a long time.”
The store expects to move at the end of January to its new home at 3473 W. U.S. 10.