Today

Patchy freezing drizzle possible early. Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this morning. High 37F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%.

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 27F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 34F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.