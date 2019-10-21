Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to take a Halloween-themed trip through Ludington’s Cartier Park Campground during the Haunted Hayride, hosted by Connexion Point.
The event, now in its second year, is a fundraiser for the local substance abuse recovery and treatment center, and a way to get into the spirit of the season, according to Abbie Vida, Connexion Point communications coordinator.
The campground was alight with an orange glow and decorations filled the trees as dusk descended on the park. A massive, inflatable grim reaper greeted attendees as they lined up to participate in the hayride, which started shortly after 7 p.m.
