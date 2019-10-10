Halloween is right around the corner, and Connexion Point is ready to get in the spirit with its Haunted Hayride event, set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at Cartier Park in Ludington.
This is the second year the local substance abuse treatment and recovery center has hosted the Haunted Hayride, and Abbie Vida, communications coordinator, said the event will be significantly more “intense” than it was the first time around.
“It’s definitely more scary this year,” Vida said. “Last year we were saying little ones could come before the sun goes down, but this year we’re saying it’s not appropriate for younger kids, and we’re not starting until after dark … so it’s not really family friendly this year."
The hayride starts at 7 p.m., and tickets will be available at the gate. The cost to attend is $5 per person or $20 for families, and all proceeds will benefit Connexion Point’s efforts to support a community in recovery, according to Vida.
