Camp Sauble, the former state prison in Free Soil, will play host to the first Cages of Carnage Haunted Prison event to benefit both the Free Soil and Grant fire departments.
The haunted prison is located at 4058 E. Free Soil Road, and will feature a walk through the front gates winding through the lobby filled with corpses, leading to one the cell blocks where actors will be hiding trying to scare everyone who enters. From the cell clock, the walk will continue through a spinning cylinder to the camps kitchen and outside passing a haunted graveyard.
The Haunted Prison is from 7 to 11 p.m. tonight and Saturday. Tickets are $10 or free for children under the age of 5.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.