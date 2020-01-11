Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 29F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Snow. Winds will be gusty at times this evening. Significant blowing and drifting snow. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High around 25F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.