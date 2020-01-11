The Ludington Area School District's first Health and Wellness Fair, which was set to be held at O.J. DeJonge Middle School from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, has been canceled due to inclement weather.
Health and Wellness Fair at O.J. DeJonge canceled
- Riley Kelley
-
- Updated
Riley Kelley
Daily News Staff Writer
