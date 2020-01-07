Saturday, the Ludington Area School District will be hosting its first Health and Wellness Fair at O.J. DeJonge Middle School from 9 to 11 a.m.
“The event will take place in both of the gyms and in some classroom spaces as well,” said Mike Hart, O.J. DeJonge principal.
Hart said there will be a number of community vendors available to answer any questions as well as the nutrition department at the school will be on hand with chances for some taste-testing during the event.
