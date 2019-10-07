The Mason County Board of Commissioners will hold two public hearings as a part of its meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Mason County Courthouse, and one will be for the retirement of debt by the Mason County Hospital Finance Authority.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky said Friday that the hearing is for the Kent Hospital Finance Authority and the bonds it is seeking to issue for the amount of $140 million. A portion of those bonds, $15 million, is earmarked to refinance a loan by Spectrum Health to pay for the 2012 bonds issued by the Mason County Hospital Finance Authority.
“Because they’re paying off the debt of Mason County Hospital Finance Authority, that’s why we have to have the hearing,” Knizacky said.
