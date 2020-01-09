High lake levels and erosion have impacted not only individuals and businesses but also local organizations like SPLKA (Sable Point Lighthouse Keepers Association) across the Lake Michigan shoreline.
SPLKA members were busy in 2019 dealing with issues from breakwater closures at the Ludington North Breakwater Light to beach erosion and flooding in the basement at Big Sable Point Lighthouse, according to Peter Manting, director at Sable Points Lighthouse Keepers Association.
SPLKA’s goal is to ensure the historic preservation of the four lighthouses — Big Sable Point, Little Sable Point, Ludington North Breakwater and the White River Light Station — and foster the education of surrounding and statewide communities about their history and maritime importance.
“The one light that we have the most trouble with during the summer is the breakwater light,” said Manting. “We have keepers that come in from out-of-town that are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., they get there at 10 a.m. and the pier is closed. I think we kind of worked through the last year, and the keepers are on stand-by if the pier does open.”
