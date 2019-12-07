The Mason County Historical Society’s purchase of the former Mason County Sports Hall of Fame building in downtown Ludington has been finalized, and the society is moving forward with development plans for the building.
That’s according to Mason County Historical Society Executive Director Rebecca Berringer, who updated members Thursday about plans to relocate the society’s central headquarters and research library to the downtown location during the historical society’s annual dinner at Ludington United Methodist Church.
“This is going to bring the Mason County Historical Society back home to Ludington,” Berringer said.
In August, the society announced a three-part plan to expand by purchasing the former bank building at 103 E. Ludington Ave. from the Mason County Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors for approximately $274,000. A purchase agreement was signed at the time, but now the deal is official.
“At the end of (November), the historical society closed on the purchase of what will become the new Mason County Research Center,” she said. “We’ll have extensive space for historians and genealogists alike to come in and do research, and we’ll have a gift shop where we’ll be able to have increased revenue.”
She said the site will also be used to promote the historical society’s two museums — Historic White Pine Village in Pere Marquette Township and the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum on South Lakeshore Drive — and added that the hope is for it to function as a central hub additional programming.
“We want to offer historical programming, and what I mean by that is, having genealogy classes, doing historical presentations, being able to bring kids in so they can sit down and look at then-and-now photos from the archives. (They will) understand the history of their area,” Berringer said.
