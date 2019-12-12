The century-old buildings are decked out with festive decorations, trails and paths are aglow with lights and Historic White Pine Village is filled with holiday cheer in anticipation of the weekend’s two-day White Pine Christmas event.
More than 1,000 people are expected take in the old-fashioned yuletide celebration, which is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the village grounds, 1687 S. Lakeshore Drive in Pere Marquette Township.
It’s the second year White Pine Village has hosted a Christmas event after a lengthy period without one, according to Rebecca Berringer, executive director of the Mason County Historical Society, which oversees the village as well as the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.
“We hadn’t done a Christmas event here in about 20 years,” Berringer said, adding that the decision to bring the festivities back to the village was a good one.
She said the 2018 event was an unexpectedly big success, with hundreds of people making their way through the various buildings and exhibits. Because of that support, this year’s event has been extended.
“We had more than 800 people come through last year in one night, so we expanded it to two days,” Berringer said.
The hope is that spreading the celebration out over the course of two days will not only provide attendees with more time to enjoy the event, but that it will also aid the village staff from a logistical perspective, according to Michelle DeKuiper, White Pine Village site manager.
“Because of the (limited) parking spaces we have, with 800 people, we were at maximum capacity last year,” DeKuiper said. “We were maxed out. So we did the two days to help, hopefully, balance that.”
The event has grown in other ways, too.
DeKuiper said the village has included more buildings in this year’s event, adding the Hamlin Cabin, the military building and the Abe Nelson Lumbering Museum to the sites that will be decorated and included.
“We have opened three additional buildings this year, and there are a few more trees in each building,” she said. “Walmart is sponsoring the General Store, we’ll be doing crafts out of the Artisan Center … and the courthouse will have Santa and Mrs. Claus.”
The Clauses will be on site from 5 to 7 p.m. during both days of the event.
For more information, visit the Historic White Pine Village Facebook page or call (231) 843-4808.
