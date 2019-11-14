A Sheridan Township home was damaged Thursday in a structure fire Thursday morning, but none of the home-dwellers were harmed, according to Fountain Assistant Fire Chief Jeremy Goble.
Goble told the Daily News that the structure fire, which was at 6590 E. Beech St., resulted in “minimal damage” to the single-story home.
Goble said the family that resides in the home has been temporarily displaced as a result of damage to the roof and ceiling of the home, as well as to portions of the building’s exterior.
“It had a fire up in the eaves, in the ceiling and in the stovepipe area, because there was a wood stove in the home,” Goble said. “There was also a little damage to the outside of the structure.”
The fire was reported by dispatchers at 8:01 a.m., according to Goble. He said the Branch and Custer fire departments, as well as the Michigan State Police, were called to the scene in addition to the Fountain Fire Department.
Firefighters acted quickly and beat back the flames in moments, according to Goble.
The American Red Cross was called to assist with finding a place for the family to stay while the homeowner looks into the cause and attempts to repair the damage.
“Everybody was able to get out of the house. There were no injuries,” Goble said.
