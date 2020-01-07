Today

Snow showers this morning. Becoming partly cloudy later. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 22F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.