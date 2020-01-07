The Ludington Daily News on Monday welcomed a new face to the newsroom as Hannah Hubbard joined the editorial team as a full-time staff writer.
Hubbard will contribute local news stories and features to the Daily News, and she plans to write columns and opinion pieces as well.
Originally from Trufant in West Central Michigan, Hubbard graduated in 2019 from Grace College in Winona Lake, Indiana, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism with a minor in English.
She was a contributing writer for The Sounding Board, Grace College’s student newspaper.
