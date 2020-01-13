The first Ludington women’s march will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 18, at Rotary Park, the same day as the national Washington march.
Four local groups — Indivisible Oceana, Manistee We The People, Ludington Indivisible and Advocates for Humanity — organized this sister march for those unable to attend the national march.
“(The march) is about so many human rights issues ... (but) it’s also about the 2020 election and getting people to vote,” Brenda Reeber said, an organizer for the event and a member of the Ludington Indivisible group. “I think (the election) will be the most important one of our lifetime.”
