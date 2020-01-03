As a result of vendor changes, Ludington Daily News subscribers will have to go through some additional steps to access the e-Edition.
To use the e-Edition on a desktop or laptop computer, open your internet browser, visit the Daily News’ website at www.ludingtondailynews.com and click “e-Edition” under the banner logo. Then log in with your username and password, and the e-Edition should appear. Clear all existing bookmarks and caches.
Subscribers using smartphones or mobile devices should repeat the process above, and access the e-Edition via your preferred mobile browser.
If you continue to encounter problems, contact the Daily News at (231) 843-1122 x300.