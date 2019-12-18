Today

Flurries and a few snow showers throughout the day. High 17F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 16F. NE winds shifting to SSE at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Considerable cloudiness. High 32F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.