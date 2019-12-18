HAMLIN TWP. — Sarah Stechshchulte set out with a dream of giving people a place where they can unplug from day-to-day life and focus on making something of their own, and that’s exactly what she’s done with her 3754 N. Jebavy Drive business, Inspired Parties.
She’s in the process of expanding by adding a new drop-in project workshop.
The workshop is in an adjacent room to the studio where Stechschulte said has served as the Inspired Parties home base. In it, she’ll offer opportunities for customers to complete a variety of arts-and-crafts projects with guidance, instructions and supplies.
The workshop is nearly complete, and there’s an grand opening scheduled for Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. during which people can catch a glimpse of what’s to come at the studio in 2020.
“I think it will be something totally unique to the area,” Stechschulte told the Daily News. “A fun way for people who aren’t artists to still be creative on their own time and do their own projects.”
For more than two years, Stechschulte has led successful painting parties through Inspired Parties. With the expansion, she’s building on that concept.
“I teach step-by-step paintings, and I’m expanding that,” she said. “Instead of just doing canvas classes, I’m going to start doing step-by-step projects, like crafty home decor or wood signs and customizable things. If people want to come in and make a wood sign that has their family name on it, we’ll be doing that.”
She likened it to a restaurant, but instead of a menu featuring food dishes, customers will have access to a “menu” of different creative craft projects to choose from.
For prices and information about available projects, find Inspired Parties on Facebook. Stechschulte said the business’ official website at www.myinspiredparty.com will soon be updated to feature schedules of upcoming events.
The grand opening is set for 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, with a ribbon-cutting from the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce holding a ribbon-cutting at 3 p.m.
Read the full story in Wednesday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.