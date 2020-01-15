TRAVERSE CITY — A year-long effort by U.S. tart cherry growers and processors to slow the flow of underpriced dried cherries from Turkey was shot down Tuesday.
The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that the domestic cherry industry “is not materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of imports of dried tart cherries from Turkey.”
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle expressed their disapproval of the decision, including 35th Dist. Senator Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington.
“I am very disappointed with the International Trade Commission’s decision to not place tariffs on Turkish cherries. This is unacceptable. Cherry growers should not have to deal with foreign competitors breaking our trade laws and flooding the market with an inferior product. I look forward to working with my colleagues in the Legislature to swiftly address this matter,” VanderWall stated in a Facebook post.
U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich, in a prepared statement, said, “This decision is unacceptable and ignores the facts: Turkish exporters have decimated Michigan’s cherry industry. I am outraged that the ITC has chosen to ignore its own previous determinations and side with Turkish exporters over Michigan cherry growers.”
The U.S. Department of Commerce on Dec. 6 officially determined that dried cherries were being subsidized by the Turkish government and sold in the U.S. at less than fair value.
Underpriced cherries have piled into the U.S. market in massive quantities in recent years. The Department of Commerce said imports of dried tart cherries from Turkey in 2018 were valued at an estimated $1.2 million.
But Tuesday’s ITC decision means no antidumping and countervailing duty orders will be issued. Those tariffs were the aim of the Dried Tart Cherry Trade Committee, which includes the Cherry Central Cooperative in Traverse City, Graceland Fruit, Inc. in Frankfort, Payson Fruit Growers Coop in Payson, Utah, Shoreline Fruit, LLC in Traverse City, and Smeltzer Orchard Co. in Frankfort.
101st Dist. State House Rep. Jack O’Malley, R-Lake Ann, who sponsored a resolution last fall requesting that the federal government impose tariffs, expressed his displeasure with the decsision as well.
“I am outraged by the outcome of this misguided ruling,” O’Malley said in a statement. “The effects of this decision are going to be felt in northwest Michigan, our state as a whole and across the entire country. Michigan’s cherry producers are the backbone of the U.S. cherry industry … supplying 75 percent of cherries in the marketplace. Unfortunately, their livelihood continues to be threatened by a foreign nation that is gaming the system.
“These trade practices of low-priced Turkish imports are unfair, and frankly, it concerns me that the federal government has sided against helping its own citizens. Our cherry system is on the ropes.”
O’Malley called the decision an “abuse of the system,” saying it “is certainly not fair competition — a foreign nation is using unfair trading practices to threaten our economy. This is unacceptable.”
Nels Veliquette, on the board of directors at Shoreline Fruit LLC and vice president and CFO for Cherries R Us/Cherry Ke, testified at a December ITC hearing alongside Sen. Peters.
“We have made every effort to show the real harm that’s being done here,” Veliquette said after that hearing. “We had to demonstrate a real threat to our industry. We saw the numbers playing out and we saw our customers leaving for the cheaper imported cherries and we knew we had to do something.”
A report that details the ITC’s findings won’t be available until Feb. 18.
“Michigan cherry growers have enough challenges without having to deal with foreign competitors who cheat and violate our trade laws,” U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich. said in a prepared statement. “I am outraged that the International Trade Commission has failed to hold Turkey accountable after investigations clearly showed egregious violations of the rules.”
