Ludington’s own Ms. Wheelchair Michigan 2016 Jamie Spore has been appointed to the Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association (MSCIA) Board of Directors.
Spore — who was born with spina bifida — is a governor-appointed board member of the Barrier Free Design Board and is passionate about increasing access and awareness about the challenges faced by people with spinal cord injuries or defects.
She said she’s grateful for the opportunity to serve on the board.
“Individuals with spinal cord injuries and defects face some unique challenges,” Spore said. “I am thankful that Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association is aware of the challenges faced by these individuals.”
The MSCIA made the announcement in a release on Wednesday, stating that new board of directors members were being appointed to restructure leadership in order to implement new strategies in light of recent insurance changes.
Along with Spore, the board will consist of Greg Jamian, Ken Ealba and Greg Boyajian.
“Our new mission is simple: education, advocacy, research, and medical aid,” said Greg Jamian, board chair. “Many victims that were involved in automotive accidents are concerned about their insurance coverage going away. Future victims will not have the benefits that have enabled individuals to live fulfilling lives, we plan to help insure their specific needs are still met.”
MSCIA treasurer Ealba said, “It costs on average approximately $572,000 per year for folks with spinal cord injuries or disease to have medical services provided for them, not including the costs of medical supplies and equipment.”
Spore said organizations that work to assist with medical coverage issues are essential.
“It is reassuring for me to know that there is an organization that is committed to fill the gaps in insurance coverage. I am honored to serve on the MSCIA board to address the challenges faced by para and quadriplegics.”
To get involved with Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association email info@mispinalcord.org.
For more information, or to donate or volunteer, visit www.mispinalcord.org or find the Michigan Spinal Cord Injury Association on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.