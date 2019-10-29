Jobless rates throughout the state and in the West Michigan region dropped from August to September, but an over-the-year comparison shows that all four counties have higher jobless rates than they did in September 2018.
That’s according to data released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB), which monitors changes to economic markets in Michigan.
Nick Gandhi, an economic analyst with the DTMB, attributed the decrease in month-to-month joblessness, in part, to summer coming to a close in earnest, resulting in a drop-off in the overall labor force, specifically in the leisure and hospitality industries. He said the contrast between over-the-year and month-to-month figures has to do with economic trends.
