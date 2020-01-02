The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will put its new high resolution projection screen to use on Saturday, Jan. 11, when the center will host a screening of a film written and directed by local high-school students.
“Julie,” a 48-minute coming-of-age romance set in the 1970s, was written and directed by Ludington High School senior Dawson Segraves and a group of his friends during spring and summer 2019. It will be shown at the arts center at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11.
LACA Director Andrew Skinner told the Daily News that he’s wanted to host the film since he first learned about it and saw the preview trailers.
“Towards the tail end of the summer I had come across the trailer for Dawson’s film, ‘Julie’ via a mutual acquaintance on Facebook. I watched the trailer two or three times and couldn’t believe a high-school student had made this film,” Skinner said. “The cinematography is unbelievable.”
Read the full story in Thursday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.