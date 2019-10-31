Parents who want their kindergartners to participate in the Community Foundation for Mason County’s KickStart to Career Child Savings Account Program are asked to send their children to school with some money to deposit on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
Students who make deposits in their child savings accounts during deposit days, which are scheduled twice annually, will receive a $5 financial reward.
The community foundation will host the first deposit day on Nov. 6 for Mason County kindergarten students participating in the KickStart to Career program.
West Shore Bank and Safe Harbor Credit Union staff will provide a brief financial education program for kindergartners at every Mason County school on Nov. 6 and accept money children have saved in their piggy banks, which were provided to them earlier this fall.
The KickStart to Career program, which launched this fall, provides every kindergartner in Mason County with a children’s savings account that is expected to grow during their K-12 school years.
These accounts are designed to help children save money for their future career training or college expenses.
“We are extremely excited to impact 305 kindergarten students in Mason County in the first year of this innovative program,” said KickStart to Career Coordinator Julie Van Dyke. “Every penny counts toward building dreams, and we ask parents to work with their children to bring in any amount Nov. 6 to encourage their children to save and earn funds. This is the first of multiple opportunities throughout the child’s K-12 career to donate to and earn funds for their account.”
The second deposit day for this school year is March 18, with the $10-per-student annual gift donated by West Shore Bank.
Earlier this fall, every kindergartner in Mason County received an education savings account at West Shore Bank, each seeded with $50 donated by the John and Anita Wilson Family Fund through the community foundation.
The accounts are deposit-only, and withdrawals are restricted to post-secondary education expenses, including college or university degrees, as well as training for skilled trades professions.
According to the community foundation, in Mason County, approximately 70 percent of children start college, but only 35 percent on average graduate from a program.
Studies show that children with just $500 or less in a savings account for college are three times more likely to attend college, and are four times more likely to graduate than those without savings, according to the foundation.
“Research shows us the significant impact this kind of financial investment has on students’ lives,” stated Andrea Large, executive director of the community foundation. “Our goal with this program is to close the post-secondary education gap for students in Mason County by encouraging families to save, increase financial education and instill strong financial practices at an early age to help families plan for their children’s future. Most importantly, we hope it fosters hope and builds aspirations of children and their families around careers and higher education.
“We are so thankful to John and Anita Wilson for their generosity in helping to make this happen for our kids,” Large added.
Parents can support their children by making contributions any time to their child’s account at any West Shore Bank branch or by signing up for direct deposit to their child’s account.
Family, friends and community members can also donate to a child’s account. At the branch, donors must identify that they are contributing to the account in the KickStart to Career program.
Businesses also can participate as classroom sponsors. Sponsors are needed each year and for each grade level to continue a match on deposit days or reward days (when students can earn incentive dollars if they meet goals established by the program’s education partners).
West Shore Bank is sponsoring deposit days for every kindergarten class going forward, and Sarah Kanitz of Lake Michigan CPA Services has stepped up with $10-per-child incentive dollars for first-graders.
Partners in the KickStart to Career program include the Mason County Promise, West Shore Educational Service District, Mason County school districts, West Shore Bank and Safe Harbor Credit Union.
The community foundation administers the program, and West Shore Bank conducts the deposit days, with both West Shore Bank and Safe Harbor Credit Union providing financial education during deposit days.
For more information about KickStart to Career, including how to make a donation or be a sponsor, visit mason-foundation.org/kickstart-to-career or email jvandyke@cffmc.org.