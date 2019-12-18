Six-year-old Charlie Rose Ansel grinned and talked as she strolled beside Mason County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Deputy Eric Soneral, filling their shopping cart with toy baby dolls, a volley ball, a painting set, a cookie jar and more — items to be gifts for herself and her family this holiday season.
As it does every year, the Shop with a Cop program Tuesday evening paired children with public safety personnel to tour the toy aisles of Walmart, buying gifts for the kids and their families with funds donated by the local community.
“It’s awesome seeing the smiles on the kids’ faces,” Soneral told the Daily News, adding that he’s been helping with Shop with a Cop for about 15 years. “And every kid I’ve (shopped with) has been more into buying for their brothers and sisters than for themselves.”
