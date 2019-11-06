SCOTTVILLE — As the snow fell Wednesday morning, Scottville Elementary School kindergartners zipped up their winter coats and followed their teachers on a field trip to the nearby West Shore Bank.
The field trip was just one part of the greater picture: Kindergartners from across Mason County contributing funds to their new child savings accounts through the Community Foundation for Mason County’s KickStart to Career program.
A total of 305 kindergartners from 15 classrooms are participating in the program, said KickStart to Career Coordinator Julie Van Dyke. The students are from Mason County Central, Mason County Eastern, Ludington Area Schools, Ludington Area Catholic and Covenant Christian School, she said.
“The goal is to foster hope in the children of Mason County that it is very possible to save money for their post-secondary education,” Van Dyke said. “(Normally,) a lot of kids don’t have a savings account, so we’re making sure that every one has a savings account.”
The program, which launched this fall, provides every kindergartner in Mason County with an education savings account at West Shore Bank, which is expected to grow during their K-12 school years.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Thursday's Ludington Daily News.