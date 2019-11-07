Set out on a rocky beach at night and shine an ultraviolet light, and you just might see some stones glowing brilliant, fluorescent orange, which means you’ve found “Yooperlites.”
Gem dealer Erik Rintamaki made headlines for his 2017 discovery of the rock type, which he named Yooperlite because he originally found the glowing stones on a Lake Superior beach in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Yooperlite is Rintamaki’s trademarked name for what is scientifically considered syenite rocks containing the fluorescent mineral sodalite, which glows when exposed to long-wave ultraviolet light.
To share his knowledge and tips about finding the glowing stones, Rintamaki will be the guest speaker at the Pere Marquette Rock & Mineral Club meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.