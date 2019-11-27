Today

Windy...cloudy with rain and snow. High 41F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Mainly cloudy. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.