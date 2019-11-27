Students at Ludington Area Catholic School celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday a couple days early on Tuesday when kindergartners, third-graders and fourth-graders gathered for an annual dinner celebration.
Third-grade teacher Mary Burden explained that the dinner is part of the school’s buddy system, through which older students and kindergartners work together.
“Throughout the year, we do different activities with (the kindergartners). At Mass, we sit with them, and older students will hold the song books for (the younger students), and things like that,” Burden said. “This is one of the activities we’re doing together, and it’s just the idea of giving thanks.”
Kids wore fitting attire, coming to the dinner dressed as pilgrims and Native Americans from the first Thanksgiving.
“The kindergartens are the pilgrims and the third- and fourth-graders are the Native Americans.”
