As the days count down to winter vacation and Christmas draws near, children have been spreading holiday cheer.
About 40 students in grades three through seven from Ludington Area Catholic (LAC) School went caroling Thursday afternoon, singing jolly Christmas songs at four different senior nursing homes.
The students walked from Village Manor to Ludington Woods to MediLodge to Oakview Medical Care Facility. At each stop, the children performed a holiday medley of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Away in a Manger,” “Frosty the Snowman” and many more Christmas caroling favorites.
Third-grade teacher Mary Burden, who organized the caroling, said that LAC students have probably done it for nearly 30 years, so it’s a tradition to visit the senior facilities during the holiday season.
