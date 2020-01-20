The Ludington Area Center for the Arts will host an interactive writing workshop for those interested in preserving a piece of family history.
The workshop, hosted by Ludington area author and artist Linda Sandow, will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25 in the art center’s figure drawing room. Sandow will provide examples from her historical novel based on her family’s genealogy as well as individualized help for a $5 fee.
Her new book, "Jacob Castle and Gliding Swan: The story of a Mennonite Man and a Shawnee Woman," will also be for sale at $10.
Register at LACA, 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington, MI, Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. For more information call (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org.