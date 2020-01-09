Artwork from more than 30 area artists will be on display throughout the month of January at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts as part of the annual Local Artist Exhibit in center's main gallery and performance hall gallery, 107 S. Harrison St. in Ludington.
LACA's Local Artist Exhibit features both 2D and 3D artwork in an array of mediums including acrylic, oil and watercolor paintings, pencil drawings, pastels, photography, sculpture, block prints, collage and more.
There will be an artist reception on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. During the free reception, community members will have a chance to meet many of the artists involved in the exhibit as well as cast a ballot for the People's Choice Award.
Artists exhibiting their work are Karen Antrim; Kathlene Barrett; Steve Begnoche; Walter Bobrowski; Richard Boes; Susan Boes; Laura Carter; Deborah Chrystal; Deborah Clark; Chuck de la Deurantaye; Karen de la Deurantaye; Paula Degregorio; Beth Lewis Eisenlohr; Scott Frederickson; Barbara Forgue; Aaron Fugere; Lynda Fox Blankinship; Frank Galante; Lynne Haslam; Tom Hobbs; Brian Kainulainen; John Marek; Marie Marfia; Ellen Niemann; Denise Ottinger; Dee Payment; July Peters; Dave Preston; Sheila Preston; Marion Riedl; Linda Sandow; Kelsey Schoenlein; Andrew Skinner; Chris VanWyck; and Mark Videan.