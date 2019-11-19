This year’s Ludington Area Center for the Arts Holiday Craft Show will feature 20 Michigan artists and crafters.
The 11th annual event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at 107 S. Harrison St., Ludington. It is held as part of the local observance of Small Business Saturday activities in downtown Ludington.
The event showcases exhibitors in LACA’s main gallery vestibule lobby. In addition, the traditional Resale Shoppe will be located in the downstairs area and the arts center’s gift shop will also be open.
Participating exhibitors are coming from Clio, Bangor, Kalamazoo, Jenison, Bitely, Hart, Pentwater, Montague, Kaleva, Manistee, Fountain and Ludington. Items being exhibited and sold are all handcrafted and include watercolor art, photography, jewelry of many types, soy candles, mixed media art, quilted and crocheted items, wildlife art, lotions, honey, syrup, wood items, scarves and wreaths.
Proceeds from the booth space rentals and the $1 suggested admission donations help support general operating expenses at the Arts Center.