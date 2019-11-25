Jobless rates throughout Michigan decreased slightly between the months of September and October, and those over-the-month changes were reflected in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties, all of which saw decreases in unemployment from one month to the next.
According to statistics released by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budgets (DTMB), Lake County saw the largest jobless rate reduction among West Michigan non-metro counties, down from 5.6 percent from September to 4.6 percent in October.
That’s the lowest jobless rate for Lake County since October 2000, according to the records on the DTMB database.
The workforce in Lake County grew from 3,725 in September to 3,875 in October, and there were 3,700 people working and 175 jobless, down from 200 in September.
Lake County Administrator Tobi Lake said the employment gains can be attributed in part to the re-opening of the North Lake County Correctional Facility.
The facility — which is owned by GeoGroup — opened in early October.
“I think GeoGroup has had a huge impact,” Lake told the Daily News. “Not just in hiring directly, but … jobs created there create spinoff jobs at the gas station, barber shop and things like that.”
