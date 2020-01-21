The Lakeshore Food Club has received a $3,000 grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation to continue providing increased access to food choices and resources for Mason County.
“It has always been our goal at the Lakeshore Food Club to give our members the dignity of choosing from a selection of nutritious foods, as well as providing resources when requested," said Lakeshore Food Club Director Sarah McMahon. "We are excited and grateful to accept this grant from the Consumers Energy Foundation and look forward to continuing our mission with these dollars."
Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation, said the food club's mission aligns with the foundation's goals.
“The Consumers Energy Foundation is committed to ensuring that Michigan residents have access to the vital resources they need in the communities we serve,” Bloodworth said. “We are glad to support the Lakeshore Food Club and help sustain its work to serve the entire community.”
The check was presented on Monday by the Consumers Energy Foundation and accepted onsite by McMahon and Kate Lietz, the food club's program coordinator.
The Lakeshore Food Club, a nonprofit grocery store serving Mason County, has quickly become the go-to source for food assistance in Mason County since opening its doors in 2017, offering a wide range of food options for qualifying families.
Members pay a $10 fee for a 30-day membership, and are then able to select from food options using points based on their household size. Members are able to personally shop and select food as often as they choose during their monthly membership. For more information about the Lakeshore Food Club, visit www.lakeshorefoodclub.org.
The Consumers Energy Foundation is the charitable arm of Consumers Energy. The Consumers Energy Foundation is designed to help communities by investing in Michigan's people and its communities.
In 2019, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $11.5 million to Michigan nonprofits.
For more information about the foundation, visit www.consumersenergy.com/foundation.