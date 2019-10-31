The feature-length drama “Coming Up for Air” — which was filmed, in part, at several locations in the area — will be shown at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
The award-winning movie tells the story of ceramics artist Anna Russel and her son, Stan, a straight-A college student and high-diving champion seeking a spot on the men’s Olympic diving team. According to producer Roger Rappaport, the film focuses on the mental and emotional stresses faced by Stan as he “unravels” after striving to meet the high-pressure goals he sets for himself, and the role Anna plays in helping him through the challenges he faces.
“The film takes audiences on an all-too-common journey, highlighting the pressures that are put upon teenagers to succeed and on parents to cope,” Rappaport stated in a press release.
Rappaport told the Daily News that, in addition to including spots that will be familiar to local viewers, many well-known local individuals were also tapped during the filming process, including Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett, local musician and Director’s Cut owner John Bailey — better known to some as Lou Thunder — and Dr. Bill Anderson and his wife, Anna.
“There were some things that Ludington offered that we needed really badly, and (Anderson) had a really good eye for what we needed,” Rappaport said. “We have an SS Badger scene in the film, Bright ’N’ Clean Laundromat ... and the very first scene we shot was at a house on Pere Marquette Street that actually belonged to Bill Anderson’s daughter.”
Anderson, a local historian, former West Shore Community College president and founding director of the Michigan Department of History, Arts and Libraries (HAL), said it’s a boon for a small town like Ludington when it can be part of something like “Coming Up for Air.”
“I’ve always believed that when a small town has a part of a movie filmed within the community, it’s great awareness and a special moment,” Anderson said.
Anderson, whose duties in HAL involved working with the Michigan Film Commission to organize and plan street closures and make other arrangements to accommodate filming, said he was contacted by Rappaport about two years ago to help make arrangements for the filming of “Coming Up for Air.”
“Roger ... wanted to do as much filming as possible along the lakeshore, so that’s what he does,” Anderson said. “We’re fortunate that we’re along the lakeshore. He called me and told me what they wanted to do.
“They needed an older home for the male lead, who’s a bachelor. (My) daughter owned a cottage that was on West Pere Marquette Street, and it turned out to be the perfect setting.”
Anderson’s well-documented love of the Detroit Tigers also played a role, he said.
“In the storyline, the character was a big sports fan, so he asked me if I had some framed stuff I could put on the wall, and I said, ‘You betcha I do.’”
The film’s director — veteran actor Robert Cicchini, who has appeared in films including “The Godfather: Part III,” and TV series including “Six Feet Under” — said Anderson’s help was crucial.
