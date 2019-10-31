The feature-length drama “Coming Up for Air” — which was filmed, in part, at several locations in the area — will be shown at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts, 107 S. Harrison St.
The award-winning movie tells the story of ceramics artist Anna Russel and her son, Stan, a straight-A college student and high-diving champion seeking a spot on the men’s Olympic diving team. According to producer Roger Rappaport, the film focuses on the mental and emotional stresses faced by Stan as he “unravels” after striving to meet the high-pressure goals he sets for himself, and the role Anna plays in helping him through the challenges he faces.
“The film takes audiences on an all-too-common journey, highlighting the pressures that are put upon teenagers to succeed and on parents to cope,” Rappaport stated in a press release.
Rappaport told the Daily News that, in addition to including spots that will be familiar to local viewers, many well-known local individuals were also tapped during the filming process, including Ludington Police Chief Mark Barnett, local musician and Director’s Cut owner John Bailey — better known to some as Lou Thunder — and Dr. Bill Anderson and his wife, Anna.
“There were some things that Ludington offered that we needed really badly, and (Anderson) had a really good eye for what we needed,” Rappaport said. “We have an SS Badger scene in the film, Bright ’N’ Clean Laundromat ... and the very first scene we shot was at a house on Pere Marquette Street that actually belonged to Bill Anderson’s daughter.”
Anderson, a local historian, former West Shore Community College president and founding director of the Michigan Department of History, Arts and Libraries (HAL), said it’s a boon for a small town like Ludington when it can be part of something like “Coming Up for Air.”
“I’ve always believed that when a small town has a part of a movie filmed within the community, it’s great awareness and a special moment,” Anderson said.
Anderson, whose duties in HAL involved working with the Michigan Film Commission to organize and plan street closures and make other arrangements to accommodate filming, said he was contacted by Rappaport about two years ago to help make arrangements for the filming of “Coming Up for Air.”
“Roger ... wanted to do as much filming as possible along the lakeshore, so that’s what he does,” Anderson said. “We’re fortunate that we’re along the lakeshore. He called me and told me what they wanted to do.
“They needed an older home for the male lead, who’s a bachelor. (My) daughter owned a cottage that was on West Pere Marquette Street, and it turned out to be the perfect setting.”
Anderson’s well-documented love of the Detroit Tigers also played a role, he said.
“In the storyline, the character was a big sports fan, so he asked me if I had some framed stuff I could put on the wall, and I said, ‘You betcha I do.’”
The film’s director — veteran actor Robert Cicchini, who has appeared in films including “The Godfather: Part III,” and TV series including “Six Feet Under” — said Anderson’s help was crucial.
“(He) was really helpful for us because he found us locations, and he helped us set-decorate that house. We needed it to look like a retired swim coach’s home; he helped with that, and we were able to make that house look authentic,” Cicchini told the Daily News. “That’s important. There’s a lot of elements to filmmaking that add to the authenticity of the story, and set decorating is one of them.”
Anderson also made some connections between the film crew and the Lake Michigan Carferry (LMC) to facilitate the scenes that include the SS Badger.
“They wanted to feature the carferry ... and I introduced Roger to the owners (of the LMC),” he said. “We wanted to put two of the actors on the south pier sitting at a picnic table, so we worked with (Ludington Department of Public Works Superintendent) Joe Stickney to move a picnic table out to the south pier … so when you’re watching the movie, you’ll see the actors on a picnic table where, in actuality, there isn’t one.”
He added, “I was just kind of a local facilitator when they need a site to film something or some special arrangement for filming... Joe Stickney and his team did all of it. I just made the call to Joe, and his team.”
Anderson said he’s seen the film, and thought it conveyed its central themes well.
“The central theme of the film is about mental health, and it’s very well done. (Roger) was very empathetic and very understanding. He said his goal was to increase awareness and to help people understand that there is assistance in your local community, if it’s any size at all. I think that’s pretty noble. And the film (communicates) that very well.”
He said he had a chance to see the movie during a screening in Grand Rapids, and enjoyed it.
“It was “very, very good. The acting is superb,” he said. “It was fun to be sitting there and watching for some piece of footage that’s from back home. That’s kind of thrilling.”
Rappaport told the Daily News that Dr. Lisa Williams, executive director of West Michigan Community Mental Health, also contributed to the film.
“There is a mental health angle to the story, and Lisa Williams at West Michigan CMH also was a big help to us,” Rappaport said. “We’ve worked with Spectrum Health and a lot of the mental health partners around town, because, while it’s a drama, we wanted it to be realistic.”
Williams told the Daily News that CMH was connected with Rappaport through Anderson in summer 2018.
“We worked with Roger and Bill to create a screening event about mental health and the importance of early intervention and detection and stigma reduction for people accessing services,” Williams said.
She added that connections were also made with other CMH offices throughout the state to increase exposure for the film.
“One of the interesting approaches to the film really is the emphasis on the impact of mental illness on the caregiver and loved ones ... and I think that’s a unique perspective that doesn’t always get a lot of attention,” Williams said. “The screening puts a really nice emphasis on early identification, good diagnosis and support of both loved ones of people who are in treatment and (their) caregivers.”
Rappaport said the support people in the Ludington area provided to “Coming Up for Air” was vital to the end result.
“John Bailey is the makeup artist, and he did an absolutely incredible job on that. Claybanks Pottery probably loaned us 200 pieces of pottery for scenes we had to create and (Ludington) Police Chief Mark Barnett was also an adviser for the film,” he said.
Cicchini echoed that sentiment, thanking the community for its involvement and support.
“We owe a lot to the people of western Michigan for helping us make this film … and Ludington’s at the top of that list,” Cicchini said. “The people of Ludington were incredibly generous toward us.
“Bright ’N’ Clean Laundromat owner (Shirley Vandervere) was very generous and accommodating, and even let us stay in her house.”
Cicchini, who originally hails from Michigan, said filming in Ludington had a personal significance for him.
“I’ve always loved Ludington,” Cicchini told the Daily News. “I grew up in the Detroit area, and we used to go north every summer. So it was meaningful for me to be up there shooting.
“It feels like this all-American town to me, with the neighborhoods, the beautiful lakes and parks and the natural beauty.”
He said he hopes the film’s message rings true with viewers, and that people appreciate how it strives to address issues of families in crisis, promote wellness and inspire discussions about mental health treatment.
“Hopeflly the film itself will reach the hearts and minds of the people in Ludington,” he said. “I feel like it’s an important story, and I hope people are touched by that.”
“Coming Up for Air” has received praise from audiences and critics. It was named best picture at the Detroit I See You Awards, where actors Deborah Staples and Chase Yi, a Michigan native, also received awards. The film also received awards for its ensemble cast, editing and cinematography.
The film is also a finalist at the Florence Film Awards and an official selection at the Rome Prisma Film Awards, the Mt. Vernon International Film Festival and the Miami Independent Film Festival.
In addition to locations in Ludington, the portions of the film were also shot in Summit Township, as well as in Wisconsin.
Tickets to the Sunday screening can be purchased in advance at the arts center or at the door. A 4:30 p.m. VIP reception with the filmmakers will precede the screening. The VIP reception includes an autographed poster, dessert and admission to the screening. VIP tickets are $25 and can also be purchased at LACA or at the door.
