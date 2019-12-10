The Ludington School Board of Trustees approved the district’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), which was discussed in closed session during Monday’s regular school board meeting held at the district’s administration office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
Kennedy noted that the a change in the Open Meetings Act allows a school board to meet in a closed session to consider emergency operations security planning to prevent potential threats to the safety of the students and staff. The revised school code requires that the district has an emergency operations plan and requires that the plan be in place for the 2019-2010 school year.
