The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education on Monday during its regular meeting approved three items related to the bond issue that was passed by voters earlier this year.
The board approved a traffic study to be completed by Wade Trim, Inc. at the corners of Jebavy Drive and Bryant Road and at Jebavy Drive and Johnson Road for the construction of the new elementary school. Superintendent Jason Kennedy, in a memo to the board, stated the district received a recommendation from its architecture firm to complete the traffic survey.
“The firm will work with the district and the design team to conduct a school traffic study that will enable (the district) to address any traffic operation issues related to the proposed new elementary school,” Kennedy told the board.
