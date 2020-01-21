The Ludington Area District Board of Education received an updated report concerning the new elementary building project from Superintendent Jason Kennedy on Monday, Jan. 20, as a part of the regular meeting.
A ceremonial ground breaking is planned for March 6. Actual work on the site is scheduled for March 16, depending on weather conditions.
New schematics for the interior design of the building showed the board how it will look visually. Portions of glass were removed from the previous plan, for safety reasons. Kennedy explained that hallway windows were moved up, where windows could not be removed because of natural light requirements by the state.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.