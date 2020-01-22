The Ludington Area Schools Board of Education discussed a draft of a long-term forest management plan that reaches to 2048 at its regular meeting Monday night.
The plan is for the remaining forested area that includes the former Outcalt Property the new elementary school is being constructed upon as well as the traditional Ludington Area Schools Forest. It was created by Jack Boss from Ecosystems Management and includes phases of management starting from the groundbreaking to year 2048. Boss said the plans typically extend at least 20 years, with the option of renewal.
“Don’t think this is all happening here and now,” Superintendent Jason Kennedy cautioned the board. “This plan is to safeguard and protect the well-being of the forest long-term.”
