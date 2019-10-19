The Ludington Area School Board will hear updates on this month’s student count day from Superintendent Jason Kennedy at its regular board meeting Monday at the Administration Building located at 809 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
The student count day which was by the state on Wednesday, Oct 2. Ludington had an increase of 55.7 full-time equivalent (FTE) students from the original budgeted enrollment of 2,108 students, Kennedy wrote in the board packet. Kennedy said that increase in enrollment will result in an increased revenue of $451,838. He added that the increased per-pupil foundation allowance increase of $60 is more than what the district originally budgeted of $180 per pupil to $240 per pupil resulting in an increase in revenue of an $124,822 for a total revenue of $581,660.
