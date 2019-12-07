For the first time, the Ludington Area School Board will go into closed session to consider emergency operations security planning to prevent potential threats as a part of its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at the district’s administration office at 809 E. Tinkham Ave. in Ludington.
Kennedy said the board is allowed to work in a closed session after an amendment to the Open Meetings Act made the exclusion to allow for security planning and the development of emergency operations for each of the school buildings. The amendment to the OMA happened in March 2019.
Kennedy said the revised school code requires that school districts implement an emergency operations plan beginning in the 2019-20 school year. By Jan. 1, 2020, school officials must develop an emergency operations plan for each school building that the school operates. School officials must develop the plan and it must be adopted by a majority vote of the school’s board.
