Thousands of gently used books will be available to buy for discounted prices this weekend during the indoor book sale at the Ludington Library.
The book sale will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Hardcover books are priced at $2, and children’s books cost 25 cents, with paperback books priced in between.
Like the annual summer book sale, this event is organized by the Friends of the Mason County District Library as a fundraiser to support the children’s programs at the Ludington and Scottville libraries, said Eric Smith, district library director.
“As per usual, the proceeds will go to our children’s programming — free book giveaways, bringing in authors and (other) programs,” he said. “(It’s) going to bolster that and make sure that we have a really good program series.”
