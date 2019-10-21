Marc Revenson — better known as multi-instrumentalist and teacher Lil Rev — returned to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Friday and Saturday to hold a series of instructional ukulele and harmonica workshops and to treat fans to an intimate live performance in the arts center’s performance hall.
With his ukulele, harmonica, tenor guitar and other instruments at hand, Rev treated audiences to an extended set, filled with originals, traditional folk and Americana favorites and a number of more obscure songs on Saturday evening.
Rev regaled the 30-plus people in attendance with stories about his career as a performer and as a former elementary school music teacher.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.