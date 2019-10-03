Nationally known ukulele teacher and performer, Marc Revenson — better known as Lil Rev — will make his third appearance at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts on Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 19 and 20.
Lil Rev will teach three workshops during his two-day visit at LACA, and he will also perform an evening concert that Saturday.
LACA Director Andy Skinner told the Daily News that the workshops Lil Rev will instruct will be beneficial to people seeking to become better musicians.
“It’s always a valuable resource to have an instructor of his caliber come here and teach,” Skinner said.
The three workshops include Beginning Finger Picking for Ukulele, Harmonica from Scratch and Essential Strums for Ukulele. The workshops are open to musicians of all skill levels, but students are required to bring their own ukulele or harmonica.
