Today

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 57F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.