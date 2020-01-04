There were more jobless people in Mason, Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties in November than in October, despite an overall decrease in unemployment at the state level, according to data released on Thursday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB).
The DTMB stated that Manistee and Lake counties experienced an over-the-month jobless rate increase of 0.6 percent, while increases of 0.5 percent were reported in Mason and Oceana counties.
Three of the four counties had increases in joblessness compared to November 2018 as well, with only Oceana County not seeing its over-the-year jobless rates rise.
Manistee County’s jobless rate of 4.4 percent for the month of November was up from 3.8 percent in October, and is also up compared to the county’s 4.3-percent November 2018 rate.
