The Mason, Oceana and Manistee (MOM) Board of Realtors has donated $1,000 to Habitat for Humanity of Mason County.
“It’s impressive to see the work that Habitat for Humanity is doing in our community, especially the Neighbor to Neighbor projects that are assisting homeowners with much-needed upgrades for new windows, siding, etc. Not only are these changes providing more efficient homes, but they are helping to increase the pride of ownership and curb appeal in neighborhoods around Mason County,” said MOM board member Vanessa VerStrat. “Habitat for Humanity continues to find new ways to provide safe, affordable and quality housing for people in our community.”
Habitat Executive Director Jamie Healy expressed gratitude to the MOM board for its donation.
“Thank you so much to the MOM Board of Realtors for their investment into housing and donating toward our next home build for a veteran in our area,” Healy said. “Together we will make great strides in providing adequate housing for those who live in this amazing community.”