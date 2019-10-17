Ludington might lose a sidewalk to lakeshore erosion if the city doesn’t install a better seawall, which is an estimated $200,000 project, according to Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster.
The seawall would be built at Ludington’s Maritime Heritage Park, just south of the Loomis Street Boat Launch, where several large sections of the earthen embankment along the shore have eroded significantly.
Normally, the embankment protects the sidewalk and benches of that section of the Waterfront Loop from the waves that collide with the shore. But during this year, the water level of Lake Michigan has been hovering around record heights. The waves that buffeted the shore this year have eroded the embankment and the grass all the way to the sidewalk and even under the sidewalk in some sections.
“These last few storms have really caused it to exponentially grow in erosion in the area,” Foster said.
He said the city originally planned to install the seawall next year and budgeted $200,000 for the project, but due to the rapid erosion, which was made worse by recent storms, he wants erosion control in place before the end of this year, if possible.
