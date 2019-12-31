The City of Ludington’s 2020 calendar is now available, but residents this year will have to get them from city hall when the offices are open, rather than having them mailed to their home address.
“Now, if you’d like (a calendar), you can come into city hall and pick it up,” said Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster.
Foster told the Daily News that the change will save taxpayer money and city employees’ time, since the calendars won’t have to be mailed. The city also saved money by having 3,500 calendars printed this year instead of the usual 4,000.
“The postage alone was astronomical — upwards of $3,000 — so we thought it was a better use of money and a little bit more efficient use,” Foster said. “If we run out this year because a ton of people come in and grab them, great, we know to upgrade the amount that we purchase ... But this change should be more in line with how many (calendars) are actually used.”
In year’s past, the city would order 4,000 calendars to be printed, mail them to all of the taxpayers’ listed addresses and still have about 450 calendars leftover, which were stored at city hall in case any resident wanted them. For the most part, those boxes gathered dust, according to Foster.
