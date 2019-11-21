On windy Thursday morning, as flags stood out straight, the massive arm of the Zupin crane hoisted the 30-foot noble fir over the wires of bobbing traffic lights and into place at James Street Plaza in downtown Ludington.
Mike Van Dyke, Ludington Department of Public Works (DPW) crew leader, said the wind speed was at least 20 mph, with gusts even stronger, so he and the rest of the tree team had to be extra careful getting the tall conifer off of the flatbed truck and into position.
“The wind made it a little more interesting than usual,” Van Dyke remarked as DPW workers shaved the trunk with a chainsaw and bolted it into the tree stand. “But by the time we get it lashed down, it’ll be sturdy.”
Van Dyke said the DPW plans to decorate the tree during early next week, depending on when the weather is dry and not raining.
As it has been for a generation, the Ludington Christmas tree was donated by Needlefast Evergreens, commonly called Nickelson’s tree farm by locals throughout Mason County.
To read the full story, check out the print or E-edition of Friday's Ludington Daily News.